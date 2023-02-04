Riddle: Why is George Santos still sitting in Congress? Answer: The likes of him is the only one in comparison that could make the rest of the group look the least bit qualified to be there.
How fortunate we are to be in the presence of such self-righteousness in this forum. Everyone appears to have a monopoly on THE TRUTH, and no one else is allowed to have a differing opinion. Those of you who claim the high road in your posts are among the worst of this lot.
We know the fact of it, but no one — neither president nor Congress — has yet to explain and justify the moral or legal basis “why” taxpayers should bail out “some” student debt that was incurred dealing with fraudulent and misleading practices of “some independent” educational institutions. Tell me why, Bishop/Ossoff. Why?
That suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted somewhere over Chula. Wonder how many moonshine stills it found?
I don’t trust anyone who is nice to me but rude to the waiter because he would treat me the same way if I were in that position.
You squawkers who are advocating for people like Heard, Young, Edwards and such are blind to the fact that they are representing only self-interest. All you care about is the color of their skin. And you are among those crying out for “equality.” You are the racists.
Yours Truly said to show him one mass execution. Jan. 16, 2023; Goshen, Calif. Six people, including a 10-month-old and mother, were executed. Two Mexican gang members were arrested.
Who cares who gets what assignment in today’s U.S. Congress? Democrats are all going to vote one way, and Republicans are going to vote the other. The art of compromise is lost on these buffoons, and it’s the American people who are paying the price. Replace all incumbents and let’s start over.
Fixing up Albany’s downtown is like putting perfume on a hog.
General Mark Milley admitted that he told his Chinese counterpart he would call him if the U.S. was planning to attack when Trump was president. No wonder China has a balloon in our air space.
Squawker, white supremacy, racism and killing unarmed young black men is much more of a Republican activity, and you are obviously the one who needs psychiatric help.
Democrats say that removing Ilhan Omar, Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from committee assignments was a threat to national security. The threat to national security is the reason they were removed from committee assignments.
I find it preposterous how people in this post — on both sides — seem more interested in re-fighting the Civil War than addressing any current issues. The war has been over for 150 years. Can we maybe move on ... there’s World War II or Vietnam to pick over.
Coach Gray at ASU is a young black visionary. President Fedrick, not so much.
A Brigadier General in the U.S. Air Force refused to give the location of the Chinese balloon saying, “The public certainly has the ability to look up in the sky and see where the balloon is.” Really? All 333 million of us? Another pompous, arrogant government spokesman.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
