Riddle: Why is George Santos still sitting in Congress? Answer: The likes of him is the only one in comparison that could make the rest of the group look the least bit qualified to be there.

How fortunate we are to be in the presence of such self-righteousness in this forum. Everyone appears to have a monopoly on THE TRUTH, and no one else is allowed to have a differing opinion. Those of you who claim the high road in your posts are among the worst of this lot.

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com