Squawkbox

 Squawkbox

Here’s a suggestion for the local TV stations: How about not scaring the public with your claims of doom and gloom every time there are rain clouds in the area? It is so frustrating to have all these warnings that rarely ever pan out. You’re doing it for ratings, but we’ve learned to look elsewhere for what’s really going on.

All the Albany community is waiting with anticipation to see what political office Tracy Taylor runs for next.

