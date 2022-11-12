Here’s a suggestion for the local TV stations: How about not scaring the public with your claims of doom and gloom every time there are rain clouds in the area? It is so frustrating to have all these warnings that rarely ever pan out. You’re doing it for ratings, but we’ve learned to look elsewhere for what’s really going on.
All the Albany community is waiting with anticipation to see what political office Tracy Taylor runs for next.
Always order your fries without salt. That way, you get them fresh and hot and can add your salt.
Instead of Walker and Warnock spending tens of millions of dollars on more annoying TV ads, billboards and mailers, each candidate should be required to spend the money on education system improvements, safe housing, homelessness, raising police pay and hiring more officers until Nov. 30. Then each candidate issues an audited financial report by Dec. 1 and let the voters decide who best served the citizens of Georgia.
I can understand why Pat Riot has changed from Faux News to NBC since his former network is beating up his hero so unmercifully for the massive losses he suffered in the midterm elections.
Local TV stations came out with dire warnings again for a couple of inches of rain. We need reliable weather forecasts, not overreacting just to try and attract watchers. I never listen to local forecasts; I can read radar online.
I just ordered a life alert bracelet, so if I get a life I will be notified immediately.
One thing the midterm elections proved beyond doubt: Trump’s worshipers will always believe every word he says, but the rest of the nation has moved on. His endorsements meant about as much as Biden’s.
If you couldn’t see any difference between Walker and Warnock and voted for Walker, who has been living in Texas, you need to check your thinking. You may be a racist.
When you thank a veteran for their service, please take the time to show them you were worth protecting and fighting for.
Hey squawker, did I hit a nerve talking about the Civil War? You know, the war between the USA and the CSA? Are you mad the CSA got whipped? I’ll win the election because I’m not an enemy combatant to everyone, only to idiots who falsely call the War to End Slavery the War of Northern Aggression. I’m Yours Truly, and I approve this message.
That red wave proved to be little more than a trickle.
Will Alabama’s second loss cause the Tide football community to raise the $250 million needed to buy out Nick Sabin’s contract?
After the Democrats destroyed the economy, the border, and the Justice department, I can’t believe so many people voted to keep them in office. Apparently they like inflation and high energy prices.
Now maybe Ms. Abrams will pack up her carpetbag and go back to where she came from.
Giving Brian Kemp a lame-duck four-year term is akin to turning a kid loose in the candy store. He illegally made all kinds of promises to bribe voters, so now he’ll just give all his friends the money we taxpayers have been paying through COVID and the recession.
