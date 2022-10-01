squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

Squawker, you are just jealous because Uncle Joe got a Braves jersey with his name on it and “you know who” refused the World Series champs at the White House. Throw your fries with catsup at your wall, it’s therapeutic.

Regarding the school speed limit signage: What a waste of funds. The “new” signage is only about a foot taller, and black instead of silver. Am I the only one who sees this waste?

Tags

More Features

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.