Squawker, you are just jealous because Uncle Joe got a Braves jersey with his name on it and “you know who” refused the World Series champs at the White House. Throw your fries with catsup at your wall, it’s therapeutic.
Regarding the school speed limit signage: What a waste of funds. The “new” signage is only about a foot taller, and black instead of silver. Am I the only one who sees this waste?
For every issue — COVID, Monkeypox, hurricanes, climate, going green, student loans, reparations, inflation, Ukraine, defense of Taiwan and South Korea, homeless and migrants, Biden’s only response is “whatever it takes.” My only question is “where’s he going to get the whatever?”
You trust Sanford Bishop, and I don’t. What does everyone else say? Maybe we will know in 39 days.
I don’t want to. I don’t have to. You can’t make me. I’m retired!
Two questions on Ludwig’s article on the many concerts he said he attended: 1) What was your source of income to afford the tickets, travel, food and lodging while tripping to all the venues? And 2) you saw Poco and Little River but no Eagles ... No Eagles? Plus no country at all? Seems you might have wandered in to one of those by accident.
Georgia No. 1 for business for ninth straight year. No other state has earned this distinction. If we want to make it 10 in a row, please vote for Governor Kemp to be re-elected.
Democrats need to stop blaming climate change for Florida’s hurricanes. There have always been hurricanes, and there always will be hurricanes. That’s just reality. Stop the fear-mongering nonsense and making hurricanes political.
Just wondering if Lorenzo Heard, after getting $5 million from Sen. Warnock to put in his pocket, is going to call the senator a “punk a — fa-----” as he did one of our officials?
If Biden is gone before I wake, I pray to God the news ain’t fake.
Why, Yours Truly, you have been the most prolific “negative labeler” and “name-caller” the Squawkbox has seen the last two years. Literally frothing as you attack others. And there are far more accurate terms for people like you that we conservatives don’t use in public.
Re your editorial about voting R or D: That is now the only way to vote. You don’t vote for Stetson Bennet; you vote for the Dawgs. You don’t vote for Walker or Warnock, you vote for the R or D. You vote for the team. The team is more important than the individual. So never mind the personality, vote for the team you think can win and get something done.
I never served there, but I’ve heard the bad water ad so often I’m beginning to think I may have been.
That’s right, Navy Vet, go get you, Pat-Riot, Grumpy Old Marine and the rest of the delusional losers enough beer for you to cry in when that red wave never makes it to shore.
The heart of man: 10,000 a day fleeing Russians thought murdering, starving, raping, destroying, making homeless, the innocent of Ukraine was acceptable until Putin’s mobilization involved and threatened them. With dirty hands, they now seek refuge among those to whom they turned their backs for slaughter.
