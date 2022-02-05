squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Mr. Kirchdorfer, I am a backyard birder. The only Kingfisher I’ve ever seen was near Lake Loretta. Wow!
I see that the weather prognosticators have predicted rain this weekend. I wish they would remind drivers to turn on their windshield wipers and headlights.
To call the current Democratic Party “progressive” has got to be the biggest oxymoron in the history of the world. They have turned into the most regressive and destructive force confronting America. Time for them to go.
I’m assuming it’s a matter of scheduling, but I noticed a lot more stories written by Carlton Fletcher this week. Whatever the reason, please keep it up. Talent like this should not be wasted doing other things.
I too want to thank Dr. Parker for his editorial in the paper about “unsung heroes,” but I also want to publicly thank him for all he’s done for this community during his tenure at Albany Tech. He is one of the good things about this community, but he doesn’t get the attention he deserves. Thank you, Dr. Parker.
This is the third young female found dead in an alley on the southside of town in the last six months. No motive and no suspects. Do we now have a serial killer on the loose in Albany?
I see where the assistant coroner reported on a recent death. Our coroner has an assistant? With his decorated car and wanting millions for a morgue and lab? Not long ago it was a part-time job for someone that worked at the funeral home. This coroner wants it to be a big-time position. How much taxpayer money does this department get?
I might not be able to pronounce my doctors’ names, but I am grateful to have them here taking care of me.
Are we to believe that Jan. 6 didn’t happen? Why are so many Republicans silent about the attempted overthrow of our democracy? Now we find out that 45 wanted to seize voting machines among all the other cheating, lying and stealing. We vote for presidents not dictators. Where’s the accountability?
The couple who help people out at Chehaw do an excellent job. They’re kind and provide a valuable service to the people who camp at the park, helping them set up camp and directing them to places of interest and where to buy necessities. Good job, Chehaw.
Why do we give so many things free to drug addicts because it is a disease and allow pharmaceuticals to get rich off of diabetics?
The continued trials of the McMichael men and the demands of the Arbery family and the judges reminds me of the Keystone Cops/Charlie Chaplin movies. How do the good folks of Glynn County put up with this zoo?
Don’t bother trying to call Sanford Bishop’s office to get some help in getting the post office to put in a new outside deposit box at Lafayette Station. They are no help and won’t even return phone calls.
Roseanne Barr and Gina Carano were fired over tweets that were deemed offensive. Whoopie Goldberg just gets a two-week suspension, and she is crying about that. Consider yourself privileged.
I know that when the aliens read the Squawkbox they realize there is no sign of intelligence around here and they go home.
