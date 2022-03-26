“Americans had better pray for the recovery of Supreme Court Justice Thomas?” News flash: Thomas is a black man whose wife is white. Nominee Jackson is a black woman whose husband is white. And there are already two women on the Supreme Court. So, what’s wrong with “blacks and women” in “important positions?”
Thank God for Biden. Trump could never unify NATO or take serious actions against Putin.
To know or hear of another worse off than you doesn’t often cheer or inspire empathy.
Would the ignorant squawker who thinks that President Biden is giving raises to Georgia legislators please get his news from someone other than Fox.
I really appreciate Bill Yearta’s columns on the bills being passed.
If Carlton didn’t give his time and energy to the job he loved (and probably at times hated) to make it the best paper he could, you’d be calling him lazy and saying he didn’t care. If you want to call someone dumb or any other name look in the mirror. I bet that person leaves a lot to be desired.
The need to be needed is as universal as being in need.
I watched what was supposed to be confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. I was shown just how threatened these people are of strong, educated black women, no matter their hue — from Vice President Kamala Harris to Judge Jackson. In trying to denigrate her, they exposed their ineptness.
“Everything is tautology except black coffee.” — Camus
The Democrats have abandoned American women, because they don’t know what a woman is.
Eleven billion dollars to charity. 289 million of those dollars to Boys and Girls Clubs of America, including Thomasville. McKenzie Scott has $55 billion from her divorce with Amazon owner Jeff Bezos. She has chosen to really give back to people in need. Funny how money makes its way around, huh? The Patriot
It is a treat seeing (one’s own) pithy words in print.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: After reading Fletcher’s recent interviews with famous musicians, that is his calling. He should be writing about music, something he obviously loves.
YT, I rarely think of you, but after reading your squawk in the paper today, I felt compelled to enlighten you about something: You are no better than anyone else.
My husband was going to join the procrastinators’ club (there is one), so I joined for him posthumously.
One can’t help but wonder what Trump’s organization has on Manhattan DA Alvin Brag that he has dropped and indefinitely suspended the investigation into any wrongdoing.
Give attention to registered non-voters: A positive vote for “none of the above.” A negative vote at best gets mediocrity.
Renaming Ft. Benning, Gordon, etc. will cost tens of millions of dollars, which could feed thousands for years, build schools, fund hospitals, and innumerable better things. For most, they don’t know who Benning was or care. In the end, it accomplishes nothing, changes nothing, only patronizing and political.
Just so you know: A woman has 2X chromosomes. A male has one X chromosome and one Y chromosome. A woman has distinctive genitalia and other such features.
