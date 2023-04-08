squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor and the rest of the freaks are rushing in to condemn Clarence Thomas and his sleazy behavior. Sorry, I missed it. They were actually running away. Another week of Republican travesties against their oath of office and the very system they claim to hold dear revealed. Now comes the distraction campaign.

I just wanted to vent. Concerning funeral songs, I want all the people at my funeral to smoke a big fatty, drink a cold brew, and I want Bo Henry to do his version of “Mustang Sally.”

