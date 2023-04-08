Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor and the rest of the freaks are rushing in to condemn Clarence Thomas and his sleazy behavior. Sorry, I missed it. They were actually running away. Another week of Republican travesties against their oath of office and the very system they claim to hold dear revealed. Now comes the distraction campaign.
I just wanted to vent. Concerning funeral songs, I want all the people at my funeral to smoke a big fatty, drink a cold brew, and I want Bo Henry to do his version of “Mustang Sally.”
Is it true that people were using EBT cards to buy food at the Food Truck Frenzy Friday?
A little credit please, in your articles for the Lee County growth. The U.S. 82 and U.S. 19 corridors are a big success because Albany resides next door on both. Locate those same businesses north of Leesburg, and it would resemble Leary.
How can Kelly Loeffler praise Donald Trump? He is the reason she lost her senate race.
Thank you, Donna Anderson, for the beautiful picture and the article. Thank you for testifying to all readers that “He is the way, the truth and the light.” I hope you have a glorious Easter celebration.
Great article by Creede Henshaw.
The outside mail drop box on Meredyth Drive has been torn up for over two weeks, inconveniencing several hundred customers who have to park and come inside to deposit mail. Post office needs to repair this drop box and put a camera up to deter further break-ins or put a drop box on wheels and bring it back inside at night.
Information on things in Albany has a way of disappearing, like status of the theft at the Municipal Court and the Gordon Hotel renovation. What gives?
I really enjoyed the Food Truck Frenzy in downtown Albany Friday. A lot of people came out, and it appeared that all of the trucks were doing good business. A rare home run for a severely mismanaged city.
Trump was not arrested, was not fingerprinted, and not processed. He simply walked into court, pleaded not guilty, and walked out. That from an attorney who knows.
We in Lee County do thank Albany for making us successful. Your assumption of a role as a beacon for poverty and mediocrity in south Georgia sent us many of our finest citizens searching for a better quality of life.
The attack on Riley Gaines at San Francisco State is a graphic illustration of what Lot and the visiting angels experienced at the hands of the people of the city of Sodom. Deranged and foolish is anyone who thinks with “this” the country, society should or will (looking at 10,000 years of human history) long endure.
Albany 2023 is something: crazy cars, gangs and guns galore. I wish I had been a Democrat in 1981 so I could have tried some of these current arguments on Judge Gray or Judge Kelly when the APD hauled me in for repeat good reasons. They would’ve scalped me hard. The Patriot
Yes, I believe Justice Clarence Thomas was not influenced in his voting by accepting half a million dollar travel gifts almost every year from a very political, very wealthy Republican donor. I also believe in the Easter Bunny
