The time has come for the city of Albany and Dougherty County to consolidate. The recent money-grab by the City Commission shows that this is the perfect time for change in this community. Let’s throw these clowns and the others in the county out and elect some real leaders.

What is wrong with Albany’s police department? About every week, I see off-road dirt bikes and ATVS ride up and down Oglethorpe Boulevard along with Jackson Street. If the police are afraid, call the National Guard.

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
