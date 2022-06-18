To Patriot squawker: You are a disgrace to the word patriot. Senator Warnock has been trying to bring down prescription prices, especially for seniors, with Republicans trying to cut Social security and Medicare. That is not lazy and uninterested.
Is Billy Mathis another Joe Biden? Blaming the hospital delay on Phoebe. The doctors who went to Winston Oxford years ago wanting Lee County to build a hospital at Grand Island should be made to pay for it. Basically, everything that’s been done has been with taxpayer money. Oxford Construction is building streets in there as we speak. Taxpayer money?
If your lawn and home garden plants are withering up, you know what farmers are going through in this heat wave, trying to grow the food that feeds the world. So, no, let’s don’t waste any time or do anything to stop global warming. It’s fake news; Trump said it was.
Come on, we all know that “made-up holiday” was to get votes for Biden.
Billy Mathis taking shots in the paper at Scott Steiner is laughable. Mr. Steiner has done so much for this community since he came here, while Billy has done little more than feed his own ego and lie to the people in the county about a hospital that will never be built. It’s time to give that false narrative a rest.
Making sense in the USA: So 31 arrested (seemingly deserved) in Idaho for planning a riot get greater punishment than those whose $23 million in damage, attacks on police and attacking federal buildings over 80 days in Portland got for participating in one?
Mr. Fletcher, I agree about radio in southwest Georgia. It’s the same thing, over and over and over. The station at Pretoria was good for a while, now it’s just more of the same. And I tried listening to their online station once ... my mistake. That was god-awful. I don’t know if they’re still on the air, but they shouldn’t be.
Before Lorenzo Heard takes office, an audit should be done on his church.
It seems that SMRs are infatuated with me. They’re mad because I call out their “cold hard facts” for what they really are: lying right-wing propaganda. And now super idiot is claiming Hershel Walker would make a better senator than Raphael Warnock. Anyone who believes that is stupid, and that’s a fact. Signed, Yours Truly
I wonder how many of you RINOs who voted for Trump in 2020 will vote for him in 2024? Of course, this assumes two things: That he actually decides to run after stringing his faithful along for months while taking their money, and, that he’s not locked up.
Heading out Oakridge going to the base every week, I noticed a group of what must be hundreds of affordable apartments that runs between Oakridge Drive and Ebony Lane, and all of the parking spaces are full. All of the people who live here must have a car or two, and at 10 a.m. all of the cars are parked. Nobody, it seems, has gone to work.
Suicides accounted for more than half the gun deaths in America in 2020. What was at fault? The gun or the mental health system?
If Lee County ever issues bonds to build that new Hospital, we will know they are serious.
