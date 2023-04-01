squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

Pat Riot, I’m never sure if it’s your ignorance, arrogance, alcohol or selective memory that leads you to submit such ridiculous squawks; but I assure you that in the years between January 2017 and January 2021, the United States of America was the absolute world’s laughing stock only because of Donald Trump and people like you who supported him.

I have contacted the Board of Elections and have begun the recall of Jalen Johnson. More to follow. Press conference soon. Our voices matter.

