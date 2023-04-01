...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia...
Flint River at Albany affecting Dougherty County.
For the Flint River...including Albany, Newton (SR 37), Bainbridge
(US 27)...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued late tonight at 315 AM EDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Flint River at Albany.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon to early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Minor flooding begins.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 19.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.0
feet early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
26.1 feet on 02/26/1979.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Pat Riot, I’m never sure if it’s your ignorance, arrogance, alcohol or selective memory that leads you to submit such ridiculous squawks; but I assure you that in the years between January 2017 and January 2021, the United States of America was the absolute world’s laughing stock only because of Donald Trump and people like you who supported him.
I have contacted the Board of Elections and have begun the recall of Jalen Johnson. More to follow. Press conference soon. Our voices matter.
Sometimes the obstacles that need to be removed from your life have names.
When it takes two hours for police to show up to a domestic violence call, that means our local government is not doing its job. City Commissioners and County Commissioners, it’s time to wake up and actually help people. How is it that these issues don’t weigh heavily on your conscience?
Are Squawkers expressing meaner thoughts now? Words can build up or do the opposite.
Under Steven Carter’s “guidance,” Albany has continued its slide into oblivion. He seems to be a decent enough man, but Carter is overwhelmed by the office. At least Subadan got things done.
We aren’t sure about Carlton’s inner child, but many suspect he has an inner idiot that surfaces every now and then.
The state of Florida has become a sanctuary state for rogue Republicans.
Nothing costs more and delivers less than a government grant, nonprofit project funded under guilt or coercion. After payoffs to grant writers, consultants and contractors, you get a worthless facility to be maintained by donor/taxpayers’ dollars forever, a paltry remainder toward unaccounted-for results and a politician’s cameo. Here we go again.
Enough on the cameras. Stop speeding.
Trump’s sheep are in a bind: Give him money for the porn star case or pay the trailer park rent.
It is customary in business and even in politics when the situation is bad and getting worse, it is time for a change. Has that time come for the APD? Do we need to recruit a no-nonsense, hard-nosed police chief? I think it is time for a change.
Despite trying to support Trump so vehemently, I haven’t yet heard one Trump supporter say they think he is actually innocent.
That Manhattan DA, Mr. Bragg, is the one who should be indicted. Many people have died because of criminals he refused to prosecute and sent back out on the streets to murder people.
Albany, Georgia ... the home of bridges to nowhere, sidewalks to everywhere and rails to trails that never happened
Mr. Truly shamelessly delivers us more of his “fantasy America” musings. The fact is, we can all see for ourselves that the well-managed red states are the overwhelming “move-to” destinations of families fleeing the poorly run, left-leaning, high-tax, high-crime states like California, Illinois and New York.
Even though I put on a mask, I still want you to see my face, thug. A man kind, yeah, but I still ain’t going to show this dude love. Stick you like a cactus, jack, you ain’t know that I had it, bro. Plus, I’m at the bottom so you might as well just call me socko.
