Squawkbox

Given what has been revealed this week, only the most idiotic members of Cult 45 (Trump followers) could still support him. The level of stupidity required to believe him is astronomical. Trump acts as if he is being persecuted, and Cult 45 believes him because Republicans love playing the victim. Signed, Yours Truly

Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up!

