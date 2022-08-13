Given what has been revealed this week, only the most idiotic members of Cult 45 (Trump followers) could still support him. The level of stupidity required to believe him is astronomical. Trump acts as if he is being persecuted, and Cult 45 believes him because Republicans love playing the victim. Signed, Yours Truly
Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up!
Certainly you’re not aware enough to recognize the irony in your statement: The new IRS agents will “come after conservative Christians.” Are these the people who follow the man who grabs women’s privates, makes fun of handicapped people and corrupts all he touches? And people wonder why the number of “Christians” is steadily decreasing.
Joe Biden inherited a strong economy and it took him a year and a half to get us into a recession.
Pat-Riot: You are starting to sound like your hero Hershel now with all those wild claims and your delusions of grandeur. Everyone knows your only accomplishment was swabbing the deck of some meaningless aircraft carrier stationed out in the middle of nowhere.
I found it interesting that Kelly Loeffler continued to speak glowingly of Trump in her interview with The Herald. Had Trump done what he was supposed to do — which is support her, not whine about his election loss — she likely would be in the Senate today.
Lazy is a powerful word. I prefer to call it selective participation.
Raphael Warnock has played a big role in our high inflation and high gas prices. He has voted yes on every bill Biden has tried to pass. We need to vote Warnock out. If Democrats win the Senate in November, we will continue to suffer with high inflation and high prices.
This horrible Inflation Reduction Bill that passed 51-50 with the help of the vice president has one state to blame: Georgia. And the reason Georgia has these two clowns in the senate is Donald Trump.
Mice die in mouse traps because they do not know why the cheese is free. The same thing happens with socialism.
It’s clear now that the FBI has been compromised for years. They had a mountain of incriminating evidence against Hillary and Hunter but chose to disregard them and go after Trump and anyone associated with him. Raiding these people’s homes and offices was really overkill, but the FBI was willing to waste resources to please their partisan leaders.
Biden and the Democrats are turning this country into a socialist state. For you Democrats in the Albany area, you could be next for the FBI to storm your house. Top that off with Biden hiring 18,000 IRS agents. They may be coming after your money and property.
Why does the Inflation Reduction Act include hiring 87,000 more employees for the IRS, doubling the current workforce, and a 600% increase in budget? Grab your wallet, dude
Part to the search warrant for Trump’s house read, “Go to jail, go directly to jail.” Do not pass those documents to the Russians and give back the $250 million that you collected from your duped supporters. Oh, don’t forget to chant “Lock him up” when he is shown doing the perp walk ... or is it the traitor walk?
