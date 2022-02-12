Please consider removing the Squawkbox from The Albany Herald. The recent squawk comparing women to dogs was a new low, something, frankly, that I did not think was possible.
“It is dangerous to be right in matters on which the established authorities are wrong.” — Voltaire
Biden and the Democrats brought back the equivalent of the 1918 flu epidemic, the 1929 depression, the 1968 race riots, and the 1973 gas lines in just two years.
These people who denigrate other individuals and groups in the Squawkbox, hiding behind their anonymity, are nothing more than keyboard warrior cowards who don’t have the guts to say such things to people’s faces.
Colleges that oversold the jobs market to gullible students should be the ones that pay off the student loans that they profited from. Recruiting and assisting with student loans have to be close to fraud. The hard-working taxpayer shouldn’t be asked to pick up that tab.
My congratulations to ASU’s Christian Slacks. I’ll bet she makes the world a better place.
The reason Black Lives Matter exists is because you believe our lives don’t matter. You make laws to limit our access to the polls, facilities, jobs, health care and justice. You think it is just to shoot us because we look suspicious. You see nothing wrong in that, therefore you make these ridiculous pronouncements on an entire community.
SMRs better send your last three dollars to Perdue, he needs your financial support.
So Commissioner Clinton Johnson wanted to give the job of the Radium Springs trail to a company in Clayton County, and nobody at that company could be found to answer questions, would not answer the phone, nor could they prove they had ever performed such a job. Now if anyone thinks that makes sense, please explain
SMRs were raising hell over the fake “scandal” concerning Hillary Clinton’s emails. Those same SMRs have been remarkably silent about Trump ripping up documents and illegally having thousands of other documents at Mar A Lago. SMRs, every time you talk, your hypocrisy, ignorance, and lack of education shows. Signed, Yours Truly
As I look at the sad state of today’s justice system, I think of the words of great comedian Richard Pryor: “We go down to the courthouse seeking justice, and that’s what we see: just us.”
Remember when Trump railed against Clinton about missing emails? His staff witnessed him destroying documents that were to be preserved as per the Presidential Record Act.
On Feb. 10, the PGA Tour, in conjunction with United Airlines, announced a new travel grant program for 50 HBCU college golf programs. Of course, ASU wasn’t on the list since they cut the men’s golf team in 2020. The Golden Rams had just won the SIAC championship all three years the program had been in existence and the program is eliminated.
Please, enough about Luke Bryan. Yes, he’s made it to the upper levels of country music (no great feat, given the state of country these days), but he has forgotten all about the roots he sings about in his corny songs. What has he done for anyone here except himself?
