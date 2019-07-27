If you can’t afford a restaurant with good food and a nice atmosphere, go get in line and get your dinner in a bag or better yet a bucket. Albany needs more nice eating places not less.
The USA Special Olympics team won several medals, but unlike the U.S. women’s soccer team they were not asking for equal pay. In fact, they were not asking for any pay at all.
We should stop calling them all “entitlements.” Welfare, food stamps, WIC, ad nauseam are not entitlements. They are taxpayer-funded handouts and shouldn’t be called entitlements at all. Social Security and veterans benefits are entitlements because the people receiving them are entitled to them. They were earned and paid for by the recipients.
How is the immigration crisis at our southern border all part of God’s plan? What does God want from this?
Cannabis can be an excellent tool that quiets the mind while being nontoxic, unlike the benzos docs like to hand out like candy.
Two things: Those oranges have been growing on a farm in Fitzgerald for 20 years now. There are just a few trees the farmer planted for himself. As to enforcing the hands-free law, they wrote over 8,000 citations last year and are way past that this year.
The first squawk listed in Thursday’s paper blamed Roger Marietta for Finnicum Motors not locating in Dougherty County. That is incorrect. Marietta voted for the company’s request while Bob Langstaff, B.J. Fletcher and others voted against it. Don’t lie.
President Trump is neither a conservative nor a liberal. He is a pragmatist who sees things that are wrong and works to fix them. The uniparty (both sides of the aisle) does not want the boat rocked and their cozy lifestyle altered. Read the 27th Amendment to our Constitution for proof. Trump has a backbone, loves this country and will fix what is broken about America.
Do you remember the time when we would say and pretend to do what Jesus said: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you?”
The conservative Washington Examiner states that Trump has not built a single mile of new border fence after 30 months in office. The Republicans controlled the House during the first two years of his term. Why didn’t the Republicans help him? They controlled the government. Please uphold the squawk box’s high standards with a valid (educated) reply.
Carlton Fletcher has been writing opinion columns with musical references long before he became interim editor. There’s a difference between opinion columns and editorials. And Lewis Grizzard was famous for his style. Deal with it.
Mueller mumbles through House hearing, led like a calf with a ring in its nose by the Democrat questions.
During the Congressional Judicial and Intelligence Committee/Mueller hearings, several Democratic congressional questioners repeated the mantra of “No one is above the law.” But, of course, in their view, excepting several hundred thousand migrants crossing the southwestern border.
Which is it Republicans: When Mueller said kinda no collusion, he was a hero. Now that he’s testifying, as ordered, he’s a Democratic shill. Which is it today?