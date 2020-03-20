So I just read that starting at midnight, everyone must stay at home except for work, medical emergencies, or to check on family members. Tell me, who is going to bring me food when I run out? Just how long will this restriction last?
Ever noticed how liberals/progressives/Democrats make an accusation then automatically assume guilt? Same as Stalin's "show" trials. For the liberals/progressives/Democrats, what happened to "Innocent until proven guilty?"
Great thinking commissioners. Store occupancy is limited, therefore everybody is crowded together outside waiting to get in. Brilliant.
South Georgia's new U.S. Senator is in trouble for dumping her stocks (insider trading) after being briefed a few weeks ago about the coronavirus. What did you expect, voters? She's a Republican, so of course she's a crook.
It is great to hear Phoebe employees speak well of the new CEO. It seems he has a heart instead of a big ego.
I know we are working diligently through the crisis that is with us now. But I hate to see the universities make decisions about cancellations at this point. There are still almost two months until these very important moments will be happening. These students have worked too hard not to be given the opportunity to receive this special time. Please rethink your decisions and maybe postpone the decision to cancel at this time.
The Chinese epidemic lasted from November to now. That is only 5 to 6 months. So we can do better than that. Sanitize your money and use plastic. Follow the rules.
CNN was spreading lies saying Trump needs to be tested for Coronavirus as he was infecting everyone he came in contact with. Trump took the test and the test was negative. CNN is wrong once again. If CNN was a MLB team, they would be 0-162.
I love the new radio station, but the frequent cable outages are aggravating.
Honk if you are tired of the NRA and its groupies crying that the Democrats are going to come and take your guns if they mention reasonable restrictions on weapons of war.
Shame on parents allowing their children to go on spring break trips. In most cases, if you cannot control them physically then you can most likely control them financially to keep them from going. I call them children even if they are college age people because they are thinking like children if they go to the beach or anywhere else for spring break with the coronavirus prevalent. What if they get exposed and bring it back to your family and/or expose other people?
Having grown up in South Georgia in the late '50s and '60s I got a big laugh at T. Gamble's article about parents and just about any grownup having the authority to whip a misbehaving young'un. However, proper spelling is whuppin' and not whipping.
Being a Democrat politician has advantages. How is it that both the Clintons and the Obamas entered the White House so poor but exited so rich? Let the excuses roll. But there is no reasonable explanation other than graft and selling power. Democrat voters are such useful tools.
There’s not a shortage of toilet paper, just a surplus of idiots.
