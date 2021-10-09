This morning, (Thursday 7:30 a.m.) a lady in the car in front of me paid for my Burger King breakfast. I was surprised, humbled and sincerely appreciative to have been the undeserving recipient of such gracious kindness. People like her are both an encouragement and example of how to make this difficult world a better place. Thank you.
Our main man Carlton has picked up another working title. CMO: Chief Meddling Officer. His task is to meddle in any affairs that need to be brought to the public’s attention. Still wondering about that Municipal Court thing, though.
Republicans are caught in the Trump Vortex.
Congratulations, Albany State, on your homecoming celebration. I hope all of the visitors who came to town for the festivities had a nice stay and will come back again. There are so many of us in Albany who are proud of ASU, our university.
It looks like parents need to talk to their school boards since Biden called them all domestic terrorists. Need to know if they’re teaching hate and other values that conflict with what the parents are responsible for teaching them.
Thanks for the “Things to Do” feature in Friday’s paper. Can you expand it to cover more events? There are plenty of things going on around here.
BIDEN EFFECT: Average family is spending $175 more per month on basic essentials today.
Amen, Ludwig. Only in Texas are their “leaders” so pathetic, they make Georgia’s look like the Algonquin Round Table. A bunch of rich old white men fighting the changing times.
I hope Republicans have learned a lesson from the Idaho and Arizona audits and Giuliani’s testimony. Quit trying to look for errors and corruption with ballots, you’re losing ground. Just use the Guiliani method as he testified to and get your evidence from Facebook or Twitter, or just wing it. That’s all you got.
No fire department in Tift Park.
Boy, you know our governor is desperate when he goes out to Texas to join that state’s loonies just to try and win some votes from the Trump worshipers. And whose money did he spend to go out west on a meaningless and fruitless photo op? Why yours and mine, of course.
So this country is so racist that in 1963, the most racist of the racist times, according to some, a black person was allowed to drive a car in NASCAR and he won? And NASCAR was a mostly Southern sport in those days? Kind of goes against the narrative.
Thank God we have people like B.J. Fletcher and Anthony Jones on our elected boards.
Gee, Scott Ludwig, I know you think yourself clever, but you showed by your column that you know little to nothing about Texas and its leaders.
It would be interesting to find out whether the pipeline off California was identified on the charts printed by the United States Coast and Geodetic Survey, which would have warned ships not to anchor near the pipeline.
A message to Merrick Garland: Teachers teaching CRT, Marxism and hating people is not proper education. Garland should go after teachers, not parents.
If we could send all of the anti-vaxxers to Canada, the U.S. would be above full immunity.
