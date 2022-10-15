squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

 Squawkbox

The Republicans claim to “Back the Blue” while passing legislation to allow people to carry concealed handguns without a background check or license. The Republicans in Congress refuse to pass commonsense gun laws to ban the sale of military-style weapons leaving us unsafe while at school, at work, shopping or just going about our daily lives.

I believe Jimmy Webb may be the only farmer in Southwest Georgia who supports Sanford Bishop. Wonder how much Farm Bill welfare he gets?

