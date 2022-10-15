The Republicans claim to “Back the Blue” while passing legislation to allow people to carry concealed handguns without a background check or license. The Republicans in Congress refuse to pass commonsense gun laws to ban the sale of military-style weapons leaving us unsafe while at school, at work, shopping or just going about our daily lives.
I believe Jimmy Webb may be the only farmer in Southwest Georgia who supports Sanford Bishop. Wonder how much Farm Bill welfare he gets?
The more I learn about these politicians, the more I fear the loss of our children’s future.
Mr. Truly, can you please tell the voters if you support increased funding for police and prosecutors? Will you, if elected, always vote the Democratic party line or will you vote for the best interests of the people of Georgia? The Patriot
Things to think about before you vote: If you vote for the Republican ticket, you are putting our Democracy in peril as the current Republican leadership is only interested in “power,” not the Constitution. If you want your wives, daughters and sisters to have control over their bodies, you need to vote for the Democratic ticket.
To the woman who was leading a group of children in the ASU homecoming parade and was cursing at the top of her voice, saying vulgar things as her charges followed along: You are a large part of today’s problems, and you are a trashy excuse for a human being.
A substantial number of the thousands of illegal immigrants Florida now invites to help with Ian cleanup will have no legal work status. Anyone employing such individuals faces severe civil and criminal penalties, fines, even imprisonment. USA employers become more illegal and face greater punishment than the embraced illegals they hire.
My neighbor came home drunk and banged on his door for several minutes. Problem is he lives alone. I told him he was not home, and he left.
Yours Truly is just further proof of one finger pointing out while the other three are pointing in. Looks like someone touched a nerve, YT. Why so angry?
While crime in Albany has been pretty bad the last few years, it’s really just a preview. Without an old-fashioned crackdown, including mass prosecution and very tough follow-up suppression, the entire city will soon be overrun with layers of crime.
Now we know why Herschel Walker would agree to only one debate.
CNN writer frets that Americans care more about “cost of French fries” than “compelling” Jan. 6 committee. Newsflash, no one cares about the Jan 6. fiasco.
It only took a few thousand illegal immigrants to enter the sanctuary cities and states in the northeast for Pelosi to speak up. She finally says the government is responsible for securing the border. I suppose she thinks the 5 million that have already entered the U.S. will give enough votes for the Democrats to rule forever.
I think the biggest embarrassment in the history of Georgia are the two candidates who are running for the U.S. Senate. How can either party be proud of these two? And a six-year term. A sad situation.
