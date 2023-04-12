In recognition of Stress Awareness Month & National Child Abuse Prevention Month and in conjunction with the DEA Traveling Exhibit “Drugs: Costs & Consequences — Opening Eyes to the Damage Drugs Cause,” the Artesian Alliance is hosting a Community Conversation in the Chautauqua Room at Thronateeska Monday.
ALBANY -- In recognition of Stress Awareness Month & National Child Abuse Prevention Month and in conjunction with the DEA Traveling Exhibit, “Drugs: Costs & Consequences — Opening Eyes to the Damage Drugs Cause,” the Artesian Alliance is hosting a Community Conversation in the Chautauqua Room at Thronateeska Monday from 6-7 p.m.
Guided tours of the DEA exhibit on display in the Science Museum are offered 5-7 p.m., immediately prior to the event.
Leading the conversation on stress will be Janice Route-Blaylock, a retired RN, and Dr. Katrina Sokolowski, a local chiropractor. The topic of child abuse awareness will be facilitated by Vontressa Stephens, director of Basic Center Program for Open Arms Inc.; Victoria Brackins, and Elizabeth Gibson, an assistant Dougherty County. Marlisa Nixon with Aspire will end the program with a personal pronouncement.
Angie Gibson Jones of the Artesian Alliance, the coordinator of the event, said Monday's and future monthly conversations are directly connected to the current DEA exhibit.
“Through these programs, we are seeking to build community coalitions to support drug education and prevention efforts across our community," Jones said. "We are strengthening community relations and awareness between the community and local DEA field divisions by highlighting different monthly themes. This month’s theme focuses on stress and its effects on behavioral health issues like child abuse and substance abuse.”
Recommended for fourth grade and up, the must-see “Drugs: Costs and Consequences” exhibit features state-of-the-art technology, a learning environment, and resources for students and families. It is open at Thronateeska Science Center Wednesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free guided tours for guests are available on Saturdays at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. School groups and organizations can book seven days a week and schedule a guided tour by contacting Gibson at agibson@artesianalliance.org or call (229) 432-6955, Extension 1009.
Learn more about the exhibit at heritagecenter.org/explore/dea. “Drugs: Costs & Consequences—Opening Eyes to the Damage Drugs Cause” is open for the first time in Georgia at Thronateeska through Sept. 6.
The Community Conversation series is held in conjunction with the DEA exhibit and presented by the Artesian Alliance, which includes Chehaw Park & Zoo, the Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska.
