FLEX ABY, a youth entrepreneurship program produced in partnership by the Albany Area Chamber Foundation, Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission and Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy (4C Academy), has named the top 10 businesses for the 2022-23 competition season.

 Special Photo: Albany Chamber

After round one of competition, which included business plan evaluations conducted by business partners from the Albany business community, 10 student businesses will be moving on to Round 2:

