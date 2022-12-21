...A POWERFUL ARCTIC COLD FRONT WILL BRING BITTERLY COLD
TEMPERATURES, STRONG WINDS, AND DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS FRIDAY
THROUGH THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...
Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds, and dangerous wind
chills are expected across southeast Alabama, southwest and south
central Georgia, and the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend.
Temperatures: Temperatures will quickly fall after the front late
Thursday night and Friday morning with a brief hard freeze
possible in southeast Alabama. Afternoon temperatures will be in
the 30s with lows in the teens and 20s Friday through Sunday.
Wind Chills: Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to
40 mph Friday will result in afternoon wind chills in the teens
and 20s. Saturday morning's wind chills will fall into the single
digits and teens area-wide with some spots in southeast Alabama and
southwest Georgia near zero. Wind Chill Advisories will very
likely be needed.
Safety: Prepare now for bitterly cold temperatures. Take time now
to protect exposed outdoor water pipes. Ensure people, pets, and
plants have adequate warmth and shelter. This prolonged period of
near or below freezing temperatures could cause extra stress on
unprotected people, pets, and uninsulated outdoor pipes. If using
portable space heaters, practice fire safety and keep heaters away
from flammables. If traveling away from the area, ensure safety
precautions are taken before leaving town. Continue to monitor
the forecast over the next several days.
Weather Alert
...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 17 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures Saturday afternoon will
struggle to get above freezing in many spots. If areas do manage
to rise above freezing Saturday afternoon, it would only be for
a few hours before falling below freezing after sunset Saturday
evening. Another hard freeze is expected again Saturday night
into Sunday morning. This prolonged period of sub-freezing
temperatures may place additional stress on exposed pipes and
present danger to unprotected people and pets.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
FLEX ABY, a youth entrepreneurship program produced in partnership by the Albany Area Chamber Foundation, Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission and Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy (4C Academy), has named the top 10 businesses for the 2022-23 competition season.
After round one of competition, which included business plan evaluations conducted by business partners from the Albany business community, 10 student businesses will be moving on to Round 2:
A.R.A. Resin – Owned and operated by partners Mya Jackson and Zakaiya Ash, A.R.A. Resin produces resin-based products that are customizable to a client’s individual style.
Ariez -- A handmade children and women’s clothing company in which owner Ariel Jackson seals each item with an encouraging message.
Art Stop -- Owner Nylia Thompson uses her business as an outlet to share her digital and canvas art with the world.
Creed Productions -- A video production company operated by Caleb Himes specializing in creating and editing sales videos for livestock.
Lovelise -- A social media-based business owned by Chelise Ethridge uses art as a story-telling medium, aiming to inspire women to pursue their passions.
Messy Treats -- Specializing in brownies and other baked treats, owner A'liyha Haskins’ motto is to, "Make it a sweet mess for everyone."
Plug’s Kitchen -- A specialty catering business operated by Andrew Dawson aims to enhance special events.
Prayer Buddiez -- Kennede Miller hand-crochets animals that help children learn about Bible verses in a fun, simplified way.
Vintage Photography -- Diamond Mims’ mission is to capture life's important moments as families experience joy and create memories.
Zari D Artistry -- Zaria Davenport’s multipurpose business is currently focused on custom shoe designs.
The top 10 businesses will compete in Round 2 of the local FLEX ABY competition on Feb. 21 at Albany Technical College, where they will pitch their ideas to a second panel of local business leaders.
To help them scale their businesses, each of the top 10 were given the opportunity to apply for seed loans made possible by investors from the business community. To obtain loans, students met with Albany Area Chamber Foundation President and CEO Barbara Rivera Holmes and 4C CEO Chris Hatcher to give an overview of their business plans and outline specific ways they plan to invest the funds.
“The goal of FLEX ABY is to expose students to the process of starting and scaling a business through realistic, firsthand experience,” Holmes said in a news release. “Securing capital is a critical step for any business. Furthermore, it will be the responsibility of the students to manage their funds wisely to achieve maximum return on investment and be able to repay the loans as agreed.”
FLEX (Foundational Leadership and Entrepreneur X-perience) is a statewide youth entrepreneurship competition designed to encourage innovation, create prosperity and revitalize rural entrepreneurial ecosystems by exposing students to the rewards, challenges and processes associated with starting a business.
A total of $9,500 will be given in cash awards throughout the competition, with $5,000 going to the local winner.
The local competition comprises three phases, with one winner advancing to the state finals, to be held in Fitzgerald in April 2023.
