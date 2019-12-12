ALBANY – The Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau launched its holiday version of #TurtleTag to encourage local citizens and visiting family and friends to visit area attractions during the holidays.
Participants visit six attractions around Albany, starting with the Albany Welcome Center, where they will pick up their plush turtle and a passport. They will then venture to the Albany Civil Rights Institute, Albany Museum of Art, Chehaw, Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska Heritage Center. Participants earn stamps on their passport at each location. In addition to stamps, they log selfies with their turtle on social media outlets Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with the #TurtleTag to enter a drawing for a $300 gift card. The more selfies posted with the #TurtleTag, the more entries each person receives. Once the passport is completed, participants return it to the Welcome Center for a free gift.
“The goal of this campaign is to boost attendance to local attractions, while also boosting user-generated social media content” Rashelle Beasley, the executive director of the Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau, said. “We know family and friends comprise a significant portion of our visiting population, so the holidays are the perfect time to increase attendance at our attractions.”
The #TurtleTag campaign will also create awareness and interest of area attractions through social media posts, which will be seen by other family and friends. The only catch to the contest is to remember that for entries to be counted and populated by the #TurtleTag, participants must make the photos public on social media outlets.
The winner will be announced via social media by Jan. 10. This offer is valid from now through Jan. 6.