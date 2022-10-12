orange juice.png

UGA FoodPIC Director Jim Gratzek displays the front and back of a bottled sample of the minimally processed Georgia-made satsuma orange juice.

 Photo by Ashley Biles/UGA

GRIFFIN — If you’ve ever wished that the orange juice you buy from the grocery store tasted like you squeezed it yourself — and stayed fresh at home — you may be interested in an electrifying project at the Food Product Innovation and Commercialization Center (FoodPIC) on the University of Georgia Griffin campus.

Food technology company Food Physics is working with FoodPIC scientists to perfect a technique known as pulsed electric field technology. An alternative to thermal pasteurization for processing food products, PEF uses short bursts of high voltage —15,000 volts per centimeter — to inactivate any harmful bacteria that may be found in the product.

