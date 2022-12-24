poultry science.jpeg

 Artist Rendering

ATHENS -- The Luther and Susie Harrison Foundation has pledged $3 million in support of the Poultry Science Building project at the University of Georgia. The pledge — the largest single gift to the building to date — will fund the lobby of the Poultry Science Building.

“We deeply appreciate the Luther and Susie Harrison Foundation’s remarkable generosity and the wonderful example they have set for other UGA partners in the agriculture industry,” UGA President Jere W. Morehead said. “Their investment in the new Poultry Science Building will help ensure the University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences remains a global leader in poultry science.”

