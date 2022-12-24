...HARD FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the upper teens to
lower 20s tonight and Sunday night.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Big Bend and
Panhandle of Florida, and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST /NOON
CST/ THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills generally ranging from
1 to 15 degrees this morning, coldest across southeast Alabama
and southwest Georgia.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Big Bend and
Panhandle of Florida, and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST /noon CST/ this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
The Luther and Susie Harrison Foundation has pledged $3 million in support of the Poultry Science Building project at the University of Georgia.
“We deeply appreciate the Luther and Susie Harrison Foundation’s remarkable generosity and the wonderful example they have set for other UGA partners in the agriculture industry,” UGA President Jere W. Morehead said. “Their investment in the new Poultry Science Building will help ensure the University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences remains a global leader in poultry science.”
The Luther and Susie Harrison Foundation was established by R. Harold Harrison in 1994 to honor his parents, Luther and Susie Harrison. Luther Harrison, a farmer, and Susie Tanner Harrison, an educator, instilled in their son the importance of education, perseverance and community giving.
“We intend for this gift to enhance the CAES Poultry Science Building and the college’s position as a leader in education and innovation in the field of poultry science,” Kelley Tison, Luther and Susie Harrison Foundation board member and daughter of R. Harold and Patsy Harrison, said.
R. Harold Harrison, a 1941 CAES graduate, returned from World War II and began selling eggs and chicks in Barrow County. His business grew, and in 1958 he established Harrison Poultry Inc. in the small Bethlehem community. Harrison had a collaborative relationship with CAES, extending until his death in 2001.
In his will, he made provisions for the Luther and Susie Harrison Foundation to continue supporting many organizations, including CAES. To this day, Harrison Poultry Inc. relies on the collaboration and research of the college.
In 2016, the Luther and Susie Harrison Foundation established the R. Harold Harrison Distinguished Professorship with a gift of $500,000. Poultry immunologist Rami Dalloul currently holds the position.
David Bleth, president and CEO of Harrison Poultry Inc., said he is proud to represent the company because of its community-focused vision. R. Harold Harrison, he said, was a proponent of education and a devoted UGA alumnus.
“Mr. Harrison would be thrilled to know that UGA is not only doing a fine job of training the next generation of leaders but also doing it at a high level — and to know that we are supporting it with state-of-the-art facilities,” Bleth said.
The new Poultry Science Building will better equip CAES faculty and students, the Georgia communities supported by the department of poultry science and the nation’s poultry industry for opportunities and challenges ahead. The poultry industry represents more than 50% of the agricultural income in Georgia, according to the UGA Center for Agribusiness and Economic Development.
The 70,000-plus-square-foot building is a $54.1 million public-private partnership and is expected to open in fall 2023. State-of-the-art classrooms, modern laboratories and collaborative meeting spaces will support research in genetics, bird well-being, nutrition, poultry product safety, agribusiness and more.
“We are grateful for the support of the Luther and Susie Harrison Foundation and look forward to continuing our partnership,” CAES Dean and Director Nick T. Place said. “We are excited to build a facility that enables us to better recruit and develop the next generation of great poultry leaders.”
To learn more about the Poultry Science Building project and watch a live cam of construction progress, visit poultrybuilding.caes.uga.edu. To make a gift to the department of poultry science, visit the CAES giving page.
