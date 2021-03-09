SOCIAL CIRCLE – Anglers planning a fishing trip are encouraged to check out the 2021 Fishing Forecasts. Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division staff have updated the fishing forecasts for 32 Georgia reservoirs and 18 rivers, and they all are available in one convenient location: https://georgiawildlife.com/fishing-forecasts.
“It’s one thing to be able to offer general fishing tips, but these fishing forecasts provide specific information about each water body,” Scott Robinson, chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section, said in a news release. “They provide best bets, technique tips and more and are even connected to an interactive map, providing an additional layer of information to this already excellent resource.”
Lake forecasts available include: Allatoona, Andrews, Bartlett’s Ferry, Blackshear, Blue Ridge, Burton, Carters, Chatuge, Chehaw, Clarks Hill, Goat Rock, Hamburg, Hartwell, High Falls, Jackson, Juliette, Lanier, Nottely, Oconee, Oliver, Rabun, Randy Poynter, Richard B. Russell, Seed, Seminole, Sinclair, Tobesofkee, Tugalo, Varner, Walter F. George, West Point and Yonah.
River forecasts available include Altamaha, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Conasauga, Coosa, Coosawattee, Etowah, Flint, Ochlockonee, Ocmulgee, Oconee, Ogeechee, Oostanaula, Satilla, Savannah, St. Marys, Suwannee and Toccoa rivers.
For even more fishing tips, check out the weekly Fishing Blog post at https://georgiawildlife.blog.
Georgia anglers support fisheries conservation. License purchases allow the Georgia WRD to continue to do important research, maintain and operate public fishing areas and more. Purchase a Georgia license at https://gooutdoorsgeorgia.com/.
For more information on fishing in Georgia, visit http://georgiawildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources.
