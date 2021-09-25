Some of the wildlife was, well, pretty tame, but kids didn't seem to mind as they took in the Water, Wings & Wildlife Festival at the Flint RiverQuarium in downtown Albany Saturday. Whether getting up close and personal with butterflies, going for a first-ever dive in the aquarium's blue hole or taking a longer view at a slithering reptile, the festival -- as it does every year -- fascinated the young visitors.
ALBANY -- Some of the wildlife was, well, pretty tame, but kids didn't seem to mind as they took in the Water, Wings & Wildlife Festival at the Flint RiverQuarium in downtown Albany Saturday. Whether getting up close and personal with butterflies, going for a first-ever dive in the aquarium's blue hole or taking a longer view at a slithering reptile, the festival -- as it does every year -- fascinated the young visitors.
