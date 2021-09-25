ALBANY -- Some of the wildlife was, well, pretty tame, but kids didn't seem to mind as they took in the Water, Wings & Wildlife Festival at the Flint RiverQuarium in downtown Albany Saturday. Whether getting up close and personal with butterflies, going for a first-ever dive in the aquarium's blue hole or taking a longer view at a slithering reptile, the festival -- as it does every year -- fascinated the young visitors.

Tags

More Features

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos