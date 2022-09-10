warnock 4.jpg
The Rev. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who spoke in Albany recently, announced Friday that he has secured federal investments for several Georgia priorities in the recently released draft Fiscal Year 2023 government funding bills — including more than $12 million for projects and initiatives in Albany and south Georgia that will create jobs, lower housing costs, improve health outcomes, and help senior citizens live independently.

 Staff Photo: Carlton Fletcher

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following months of advocacy and conversations with partners across Georgia, U.S. Senator the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., announced Friday that he has secured critical federal investments for several Georgia priorities in the recently released draft Fiscal Year 2023 government funding bills — including more than $12 million for critical projects and initiatives in Albany and south Georgia that will create jobs, lower housing costs, improve health outcomes, and help senior citizens live independently.

“As a voice for Georgia in the Senate, I’m proud that these draft government funding bills reflect the priorities of hard-working people from Albany to Valdosta and everywhere in between,” Warnock said in a news release. “From making housing more affordable for our seniors, to creating good-paying jobs that will help improve health outcomes, this legislation includes strong investments for the Albany area, and I’m going to keep fighting to get these funds over the finish line and flowing to south Georgia.”

