ALBANY – Watson Spence is again celebrating the holiday season by donating to local charities through its "Twelve Days of Giving" program. On each of the 12 days, one charity is selected to be surprised with a check for $1,000.
Watson Spence partners, associates, and staff select organizations based on significant personal meaning or because they believe the donations can help the organization further its charitable mission.
The program kicked off on Dec. 2, earlier than planned, to help meet one selected charity's unique and immediate need. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Albany was recently the target of crime when thieves stole catalytic converters from all five of the organization's buses used to transport meals to local families and transport students from school to the club's facilities. The theft effectively rendered the club closed to the 500 young Albanians supported by its services. Watson Spence decided to initiate early giving by presenting a check for $4,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs to help get the buses up and running again.
"The Twelve Days of Giving is a way for the firm to serve the community while honoring the spirit of the season," Watson Spence Partner Chuck Wainright said. "We could not think of a better way to kick off this program than to assist the Boys and Girls Club of Albany to overcome the effects of a crime that threatened to halt their efforts to help students in our city."
Watson Spence has given more than $80,000 since starting the Twelve Days of Giving program in 2015. The community has embraced the annual giving initiative by offering suggestions of deserving charities on the firm's social media pages. As a result, charities in Albany, Lee County and the surrounding area have been honored to receive the $1,000 donations over the past seven years. Some of the charities chosen in the past have included the Phoebe Foundation, Lily Pad SANE, Albany Museum of Art, and Graceway Recovery Center.
Watson Spence has been firmly rooted in the Albany community for more than 70 years. The firm provides a broad range of specialized legal services to large corporations, small businesses, individuals, fiduciaries, professional associations, agribusinesses, and health care providers. The firm's practice includes both state and federal trial and appellate courts and extends to the state and national capitols before the legislative, judicial and executive branches of government. For more information on the firm or any of its attorneys, visit www.watsonspence.com.
