Tyson B., Lee County Middle School East
Buy Now

Tyson B., Lee County Middle School East

 Tyson B.

WEATHER

Mostly cloudy

ARTIST

Tyson B., Lee County Middle School East

QUOTE

"And this our life, exempt from public haunt, Finds tongues in trees, books in running brooks, Sermons in stones, and good in everything."

William Shakespeare, playwright (1564-1616)

Tags

More Features

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos