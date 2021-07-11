WEATHER
Rain
ARTIST
Briana, Lake Park Elementary
QUOTE
"For other nations, utopia is a blessed past never to be recovered; for Americans it is just beyond the horizon."
Henry Kissinger, American statesman (1923- )
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
WEATHER
Rain
ARTIST
Briana, Lake Park Elementary
QUOTE
"For other nations, utopia is a blessed past never to be recovered; for Americans it is just beyond the horizon."
Henry Kissinger, American statesman (1923- )
To better understand where U.S. refugees are coming from, Stacker took a closer look at data from the Refugee Processing Center. Click for more.
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.