ALBANY — The Albany Area YMCA is getting a jump on back to school. After-school registration is open.
As the largest day care provided in the United States, the YMCA has been working with children and families for more than 100 years. The Y’s program challenges the imagination, stimulates creativity, encourages self-directed initiative and develops leadership in children, a news release from the organization said.
The YMCA’s mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all. The organization strives to instill the core values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility in all of its youth programming. Studies show that children who participate in YMCA after-school programs:
♦ Are more cooperative with adults;
♦ Are more likely to resolve conflicts through peaceful means;
♦ Show an improvement in academic performance;
♦ Become caring, responsible adults.
Children will have the opportunity to engage in activities that will benefit them emotionally, physically and educationally including:
♦ Arts, crafts and creative activities;
♦ Sports and games;
♦ After-school snack and meal;
♦ Music;
♦ Supervised homework time; and
♦ Swimming (select classes available for discounted fee).
Staff at the Y said they look forward to helping the area’s children grow into his or her full potential and to building a lasting relationship with the region’s families. The Albany Area YMCA’s door is always open to children and their parents, who are invited to stop by and visit anytime.
Everyone is invited to be a part of the YMCA family.
Further information, including questions about financial assistance, is available by contacting the Albany Area Y at (229) 436-0531 or by visiting the front desk. Questions may be directed to the Y’s site directors.