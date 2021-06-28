ALBANY – More than 30 area high school students wrapped up a weeklong science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) academy at Albany State University by learning about careers in health care at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. The students toured the Phoebe Simulation & Innovation Center Friday and took part in a hands-on activity.
“Our simulation center is one of the best and most advanced in the Southeast," Phoebe Putney Health System Vice President for Education Tracy Suber said in a Phoebe News release. "Not only do we utilize it to sharpen the skills of our staff members, train new employees and educate nursing students, we’re always excited to bring younger students into our center.
“The students in this academy already excel in the sciences and have an interest in pursuing science-related careers. We want to show them the exciting and rewarding health care careers available to them right here in southwest Georgia, so hopefully they’ll choose to work here serving their family, friends and neighbors once they earn a degree."
ASU’s Health Sciences and STEM Academy is an integral part of Phoebe’s partnership with ASU, aimed at increasing the number of health care professionals in southwest Georgia. In addition to helping pay for the summer academy, Phoebe’s investment funds additional nursing faculty positions at ASU, as well as stipends for ASU nursing students and tutors.
“Albany State and Phoebe are vital institutions in southwest Georgia that are both committed to improving the quality of life in our region," ASU Director of STEM Strategic Partnerships and Initiatives John Williams said. "When we are able to find ways to collaborate to inspire, enlighten and nurture young people, it is our responsibility to take advantage of those opportunities.
"We believe this academy will bolster students’ interest in STEM fields and put them on a path to even greater educational and professional success.”
Students in the STEM Academy are 9th-12th-graders from various schools in and around Dougherty County.
“Science has been a subject that piqued my interest since I’ve been in school," Malachi Jones, a rising junior at Sherwood Christian Academy who took part in the academy, said. "This year, biology really opened my eyes that I want to do something in the medical field.”
Malachi said he is leaning toward becoming a cardiac surgeon and says he could definitely see himself coming back to Albany to practice after completing his medical training. He said the STEM Academy, and especially the visit to Phoebe, was beneficial for students like him.
“I think it’s a good opportunity," he said. "It opened the door to help me see if this is what I really want to do."
The five-day academy included various tours, demonstrations and exercises focused on chemistry, physics, engineering, biology and human physiology, and nursing and health sciences.
At Phoebe, the young scholars heard from health system President and CEO Scott Steiner, watched a mock patient code exercise on a high-fidelity mannequin in the simulation center, participated in an exercise learning how to apply mock injuries for the purpose of training emergency response teams and participated in a panel discussion on health care careers and issues with Phoebe physicians and nurses.
