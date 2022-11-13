freyr.jfif

FREYR Battery, a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, will invest $2.57 billion into Georgia’s sustainable technology ecosystem and create 723 new jobs over the next seven years at a manufacturing facility in Coweta County.

“Job creators and innovators from all over the world bring their operations to Georgia because they know they will have success here,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release announcing the project. “We’re proud to welcome FREYR to the Peach State as the latest company to bring transformational investments and opportunity to our communities. They will be a valued addition to our No. 1 state for business, and I look forward to their growing impact on Coweta and the surrounding region.”

