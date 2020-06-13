CAMILLA -- Officials with the Flint Hill Resources ethanol plant here have decided to permanently cease ethanol production, the company said in a news release Saturday.
"We made the difficult decision to permanently cease ethanol production at our Camilla, Georgia, ethanol plant," the news release said. "The plant has been idle since May and will not resume ethanol production. It will continue to operate as an ethanol terminal, however.
"We did not come to this decision lightly. Oversupply of ethanol in the marketplace and the loss of demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing a rationalization of U.S. ethanol production."
The company said employees associated with the ethanol production portion of the business and who were previously furloughed will be offered a severance package.
"Our Camilla terminal operations will continue to serve our ethanol customers in the region, as we have since the plant was idled in May," the news release continued. "We are also exploring ways the terminal can serve other feed and fuel needs in the area."
