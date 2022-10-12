zombrano.jfif

Ricky Zambrano

THOMASVILLE — The city of Thomasville is hosting a career fair on Oct. 25 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Thomas County Public Library, located at 201 N. Madison St.

Whether hoping to find a fresh start, a better job, or a new career direction, job seekers may find a wealth of exciting opportunities at this free event.

Tags