THOMASVILLE — The city of Thomasville is hosting a career fair on Oct. 25 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Thomas County Public Library, located at 201 N. Madison St.
Whether hoping to find a fresh start, a better job, or a new career direction, job seekers may find a wealth of exciting opportunities at this free event.
“This will be the first time the city of Thomasville has hosted a career fair,” Community Outreach & Recruitment Manager for the city of Thomasville Ricky Zambrano said in a news release. “In the past, we’ve participated in numerous career fairs hosted by other organizations, but we wanted this event to promote the wide variety of opportunities the city of Thomasville has to offer.”
On-site interviews will be conducted at the event, providing opportunities for immediate, conditional job offers. Attendees interested in completing a job application on-site will need to bring a high school diploma, GED or school transcript, and a valid driver’s license or college diploma if required for the position. A birth certificate is required for positions within the police and fire departments.
“The career fair is a great opportunity to connect the city’s needs with our community’s talented workers,” Zambrano said. “We’re excited about promoting job openings specific to our organization and offering job seekers opportunities for face-to-face conversations with supervisors and managers specific to those departments.”
A current list of city job opportunities can be found at Thomasville.org. For more information, contact (229) 227-7041.
