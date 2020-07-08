PERRY -- Gov. Brian Kemp today announced that Frito-Lay, a division of PepsiCo and a leading snack manufacturer, will expand its operations in the city of Perry, town of Kathleen, creating 120 new jobs and investing $200 million in the Houston County project.
“Frito-Lay is one of the most recognizable U.S. brands, and we are proud that that this corporate partner continues to find success in Perry,” Kemp said in a news release. “We are very grateful for the new opportunities this expansion will generate for hard-working Georgians and their families in Houston County.”
This expansion will add a manufacturing line producing Frito-Lay tortilla chip products, a second line producing Baked Cheetos Puffs, strategic space for a future manufacturing line and a warehouse building to address the new manufacturing lines and future growth.
“For more than 30 years, the Frito-Lay Perry site has been a proud member of the Houston County community and a key contributor to the Georgia economy,” Callum Bissett, senior site director for Perry, Frito-Lay North America, said. “As the largest Frito-Lay manufacturing facility in the U.S., our Perry site employs more than 1,000 dedicated employees. We appreciate the support and vision of state and local officials – including the team at the Development Authority of Houston County – who have been instrumental to our continued growth.”
Georgia Department of Economic Development Project Manager Candice Scott represented the Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with the Development Authority of Houston County.
“Our existing industries are part of the backbone of our economic success here in Georgia, and we have shared our appreciation with Frito-Lay for their outstanding partnership,” Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “We also thank our area economic development partners who have helped lead the way for Frito-Lay’s Perry facility to become one of the company’s largest manufacturing plants in the world.”
