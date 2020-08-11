ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that America’s leading meal kit company, HelloFresh, will establish its first Southeastern United States distribution facility in Newnan, bringing more than 750 jobs to Coweta County.
“It is a pleasure to welcome the largest meal kit service in the U.S. to the Peach State,” Kemp said in a news release. “I’m confident Newnan’s central location and our state’s unparalleled, rapidly growing logistics network will serve HelloFresh well as they invest in Georgia and bring jobs to the hard-working people of Coweta County.”
Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, HelloFresh is the largest meal kit provider in the United States. In 2019, HelloFresh delivered more than 281 million meals to customers in 13 countries and across three continents. The 208,930-square-foot Newnan facility, located at 510 International Park, will help HelloFresh better serve both its HelloFresh and EveryPlate customers across the Southeast.
“We are excited to make Newnan the newest home for HelloFresh’s rapidly growing U.S. operations,” Uwe Voss, the CEO of HelloFresh U.S., said. “This new distribution center supports HelloFresh’s long-term growth plans and allows us to serve even more customers with fresh, delicious recipes delivered right to their doorsteps.”
HelloFresh will bring hundreds of jobs to the local community, including meal distribution and assembly positions along with associate, lead, supervisor, and management opportunities. Individuals interested in career opportunities with HelloFresh are encouraged to visit hellofresh.com/careers/locations/us for additional information.
“We are excited that HelloFresh, the nation’s largest meal kit delivery service, has chosen to locate in Coweta County," Trae Westmoreland, president of the Coweta County Development Authority, said. "Their capital investment will strengthen our local economy, and the addition of good jobs will create economic opportunity for our residents and neighboring communities. We look forward to having HelloFresh as a valued corporate citizen as Coweta continues to thrive. We also want to thank the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia EMC, and the Rooker Company for their continued economic development partnerships with Coweta County.”
Project Manager Alex Jones represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Coweta County Development Authority, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Georgia Electric Membership Cooperative.
“We are thrilled that HelloFresh chose Coweta County for its Southeastern U.S. facility and appreciate our partners at the Metro Atlanta Chamber and in Coweta County for their support in this project,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “As we continue to work together to fight COVID-19 and put Georgians back to work, our strong international economic relationships are more important than ever. Even in this unprecedented time, Georgia’s competitive advantage in infrastructure, work force training and education, and technology -- along with our pro-business climate and quality of life -- is driving the attraction of foreign investments. We look forward to being a part of HelloFresh’s long-term success in Georgia.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.