BAINBRIDGE -- Gov. Brian Kemp traveled to Bainbridge to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Taurus USA's 200,000-square-foot manufacturing center and corporate headquarters last week, officially welcoming this leading firearms manufacturer to the Georgia Made family.
"To keep rural Georgia strong, I am laser-focused on bringing projects of regional significance to communities wanting to grow," Kemp said at the ceremony, according to a news release. "Thanks to the dedicated work of (former) Gov. Nathan Deal and his team, this $22.5 million project represents a game-changing investment in Bainbridge and Decatur County. The 300 jobs created at this facility will benefit hard-working Georgians and their families throughout the entire region."
Taurus Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries produces what company officials call revolutionary new products. In addition, new standards for quality and efficiency help deliver reliable and affordable guns to the market. Taurus is owned by Taurus Armas S.A., which is a publicly traded company based in Brazil. Taurus Armas S.A. manufactures a wide variety of consumer and industrial products that are distributed worldwide. For additional information, visit TaurusUSA.com.