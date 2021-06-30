Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR IRWIN...NORTHEASTERN DOUGHERTY... TURNER...LEE...NORTHERN TIFT...WESTERN BEN HILL AND WORTH COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM EDT... At 349 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Pitts to near Ty Ty. Movement was west at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Albany, Ashburn, Ocilla, Fitzgerald, Sylvester, Leesburg, Tifton, Poulan, Ty Ty, Mystic, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Smithville, Worth, Terrell, Sycamore, Sumner, Warwick and Rebecca. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. &&