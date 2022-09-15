Carlton Breast Health Center offering free 3-D mammograms to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month

During the month of October, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and overall women’s health, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany will offer 100 free mammogram screenings to women who are uninsured and are due for their annual screening. 

 Special Photo: Phoebe

ALBANY – In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Phoebe’s Carlton Breast Health Center will offer 100 free 3-D mammograms in October to women who are uninsured and are due for their annual screening.

“We’re excited to once again offer this service to our community," Ursula Dennis-Mathis, the oncology quality director at Phoebe Cancer Center, said in a news release. "Early detection is the key to preventing late-stage breast cancer and leads to more favorable outcomes."

