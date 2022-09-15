During the month of October, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and overall women’s health, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany will offer 100 free mammogram screenings to women who are uninsured and are due for their annual screening.
“We’re excited to once again offer this service to our community," Ursula Dennis-Mathis, the oncology quality director at Phoebe Cancer Center, said in a news release. "Early detection is the key to preventing late-stage breast cancer and leads to more favorable outcomes."
The free 3-D mammograms will be provided to the first 100 eligible women who make appointments at the Carlton Breast Health Center. To be considered for one of the free breast tomosynthesis screenings, each applicant must meet the following criteria:
-- not had a mammogram in the last 12 months
-- age 40 or older
-- not experiencing any breast problems, (if you are experiencing breast problems, contact your doctor immediately)
-- uninsured
-- not pregnant
-- live in one of the following counties: Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Crisp, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Randolph, Sumter, Terrell, Tift, Turner and Worth
-- must have a referring physician.
Interested persons are encouraged to note that this event is only for initial mammogram screening and does not apply to follow-up imaging needs.
Carlton Breast Health Center began using 3-D mammography (breast tomosynthesis) more than 5 years ago. During a tomosynthesis exam, multiple, low-dose images of the breast are acquired at different angles. The 3-D view of the breast tissue helps radiologists identify and characterize individual breast structures without the confusion of overlapping tissue.
Tomosynthesis technology has a 40 percent higher invasive cancer detection rate than conventional 2-D mammography alone and provides up to a 40% reduction in false positive recalls. The system also offers exceptional sharp images and ergonomic design for patient comfort.
Breast cancer is the second-most-common cancer among women. For 2022, The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 287,850 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed, roughly 51,400 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ will be diagnosed (DCIS is non-invasive and is the earliest form of breast cancer), and that nearly 43,250 people will lose their battle with the disease.
The Carlton Breast Health Center urges women to remember breast cancer screenings are an important part of personal health.
To schedule an appointment, call Phoebe Patient Contact Center at (229) 312-4800. Scheduling for the free mammograms will began Wednesday.
