ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that Purple Innovation Inc. (“Purple”), the comfort technology company known for creating the Purple Mattress, has selected Henry County for its third U.S. manufacturing facility. Purple plans to make a $21 million investment in this 520,000-square-foot facility, delivering 360 jobs to the area.
“It’s a pleasure to welcome an all-American success story like Purple to the extensive list of advanced manufacturers using innovative technologies and skills to create in-demand products right here in Georgia,” Kemp said in a news release. “I look forward to seeing the opportunities that Purple creates for the hard-working Georgians in and around Henry County.”
Established in 2015 by two brothers, Tony and Terry Pearce, with extensive experience in engineering and materials science, Purple’s mission is to help people feel better through innovative comfort products like mattresses, pillows, and seat cushions. Purple’s patented gel technology, called the Purple Grid, was developed by the brothers to provide support without sacrificing comfort through a surface that provides pressure relief.
“We spent a lot of time searching for the right location for our third manufacturing facility so that we could significantly expand our production capacity and allow us to better serve customers located on the East Coast. We found a great partner in Henry County and Gov. Kemp,” Purple CEO Joe Megibow said. “It was important to find a community of hard-working and talented individuals who could help us bring the factory to life, and our interaction with the community of Henry County has proven that this is the right place to make our investment for Purple’s future.”
Purple sells its products online through purple.com, and through wholesale partners and Purple showrooms around the country. Purple’s products are designed, manufactured, and assembled in the U.S. The company is expanding its manufacturing operations to the East Coast to meet consumer demand. Individuals interested in career opportunities with Purple may visit purple.com/careers for additional information.
“Advanced manufacturing has always been an integral part of Henry County’s economy,” Pierre Clements, chairman of the Henry County Development Authority, said. “So many great products are made in Henry County, and we’re excited that this growing list will now include Purple’s innovative comfort technology. Purple will be a great addition to Henry’s impressive presence of advanced manufacturing companies.”
The Georgia Department of Economic Development was represented in this competitive project by Global Commerce Division Director of Advanced Manufacturing Ashley Varnum in partnership with Georgia Power, the Henry County Development Authority and the Metro Atlanta Chamber.
“We are thrilled that Purple Innovation chose Georgia for their expansion to the East Coast and are excited to be part of the company’s further growth as it delivers innovative comfort solutions to its customers," GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. "This decision shows again that we are a national leader in advanced manufacturing and logistics. I want to thank our economic development partners and Henry County for bringing this project to Georgia, creating quality jobs, and fueling the economic growth in our local communities.”
