ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that Soliant, a leading provider of specialized health care and education staffing services to hospitals and schools around the U.S., will further expand its Gwinnett County operations, creating 200 new jobs in Peachtree Corners.
“Soliant’s expansion in Georgia is a testament to our unmatched work force, conservative leadership, and world-class business environment,” Kemp said in a news release. “I want to thank Soliant for the opportunities they continue to create for hard-working Georgians.”
Headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Soliant will employ more than 600 people in Georgia once its expansion is complete. Soliant’s education and health care professional staffing teams fill nursing, allied health, special education, telehealth, pharmacy, life science and other health care positions across the United States.
“Our company sits at the nexus of three elemental industries: health care, education, and life sciences," Soliant CEO David Alexander said. "These economic cornerstones continue to expand, evolve, and demand skilled talent. We at Soliant will continue partnering with the good people of Gwinnett County and metro Atlanta to help meet the diverse needs of patients and students across the country. As a Georgia native, I’m very proud to be growing Soliant’s operations here in the heart of my home state.”
Soliant recently expanded its Peachtree Corners headquarters at 5550 Peachtree Parkway by 25,000 square feet, bringing the total to 83,000 square feet. The majority of new job opportunities now open to applicants will be focused on education and health care recruiting.
“Soliant expanding their headquarters to Gwinnett is a great example of our diverse economy and our labor draw,” Gwinnett Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “It is a privilege to collaborate with our partners and recruit top companies to Gwinnett County.”
Georgia Department of Economic Development Project Manager Emily Poole represented the Global Commerce division on the project in partnership with the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Partnership Gwinnett and Georgia Power.
“From research and development and cold chain storage to health care software development and staffing, Georgia is at the center of the global health industry,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “Many thanks to our partners at Partnership Gwinnett and the Metro Atlanta Chamber for continuing to help us support the needs of the state’s existing industries and to Soliant for their job-stimulating investment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.