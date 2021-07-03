ALBANY -- With all that’s going on in our world today, many might say that it’s more important now than ever to help people, especially young people, remain focused, inspired, motivated and productive.
Some recent efforts at Turner Job Corps Center here are taking place to do just that. The center has been recently reinvigorated with the placement of informational and inspirational signage, including painted murals, banners, posters and yard signs throughout.
Anyone who works with Center Director Nathaniel Cooper for even a short period of time will soon realize that he is definitely a visual person, and his touch and strategic planning for the past few quarters is evident throughout the center these days. With a strong desire for clear communication of vision, mission and goals, exhibited not only through action, but as physical artifacts at the center, continual reference, reminder and reinforcement are keys to the retention of these ideals and guideposts.
Whether transitioning between academic classes and trade training areas, headed to have a meal in the cafeteria or the Wildcat Grille student store, de-stressing in the Wildcat Center pool hall, gymnasium or winding it down for the day in the courtyard or residential complex, the student employees of Turner Job Corps Center have more than ample opportunity to be positively inundated with helpful information throughout the center.
The newest signage includes vibrant markers for the resident halls, which are named in honor of many local and regional and/or Job Corps heroes including Freedom Singer Rutha Harris and golf Hall-of-Famer Nancy Lopez, the students’ Career Success Standards, core values, representation of the trade certifications and pathways available in the program, and suggested aspirations for their lives and work.
“It’s nice and very motivational,” medical administrative assistant trade student employee Tya Berry said when asked her thoughts on the center’s upgraded signage campaign.
The aim is to literally surround the young people and staff with markers and motivators for success as a part of the natural environment. And while TJCC staff is committed to creating and maintaining such an atmosphere within its gates, the center lauds its community partners for helping to provide the same enthusiasm outside the gates.
