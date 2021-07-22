ATLANTA -- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany saw an increase in jobs over-the-month and over-the-year in June.
"We are continuing to see an increase in the number of jobs available and very few actual reported layoffs through the WARN system, both good signs of an improving economy,” Butler said. “We must continue to work together to connect those seeking work with the many jobs available that offer stable salaries and competitive benefits.”
In Albany, the unemployment rate was up eight-tenths to 6.1 percent from May to June. A year ago, the rate was 8.6 percent. The labor force increased in Albany by 96 and ended the month with 65,886. That number is up 449 when compared to June of 2020.
Albany finished the month with 61,861 employed residents. That number decreased by 447 over the month and is up by 2,077 when compared to the same time a year ago. Albany ended June with 59,700 jobs. That number increased by 300 from May to June and increased by 500 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims went up by 14 percent in Albany. When compared to last June, claims were down by about 76 percent.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 1,301 active job postings in Albany for June.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, and to connect on social media.
