SouthernAG, Albany Tech to sign agreement

United Parcel Service (UPS) will donate a semi-tractor to Albany Technical College's Transportation Academy during a special presentation on Friday in the Logistics Education Center on the college's main campus.

 File Photo

ALBANY – United Parcel Service (UPS) will donate a semi-tractor to Albany Technical College during a special presentation on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Logistics Education Center on the college's main campus.

Through a special partnership, UPS has agreed to donate this tractor to be used to train the next generation of CDL drivers at the college.

"To produce qualified CDL truck drivers for the trucking industry, operative trucks and trailers are needed to train students," Albany Tech interim President Emmett Griswold said in a news release. "We appreciate the donation from UPS. It will be used for instructional purposes in the college's Commercial Truck Driving program."

In 2018, ATC implemented the Albany Transportation Academy at Albany Technical College to address work force shortages of CDL truck drivers and diesel technicians within the trucking industry. The college has created partnerships with companies such as UPS in previous years.

The donation brings Albany Technical College closer to meeting the needs of industry demand for more trained drivers. Working closely with industry leaders to have the needed equipment to prepare these students will promote economic and work force development within the southwest Georgia region, school officials said..

