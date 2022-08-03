811 (2).jpg

Georgia 811 encourages citizens to call 811 before digging on their property to lessen threat of hitting and damaging utilities lines.

DULUTH — Aug. 11 is almost here, and Georgia 811 hopes that the 8/11 date on the calendar will serve as a natural reminder for residents to contact Georgia 811 prior to any digging project. Georgia residents can contact 811 at www.Georgia811.com or via the three-digit 811 phone number to have underground public utility lines marked.

When contacting 811, homeowners and contractors are connected to Georgia 811, the local 811 center, which notifies the appropriate utility companies of their intent to dig. Professional locators then arrive at the digging site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags, spray paint or both.

