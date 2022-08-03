DULUTH — Aug. 11 is almost here, and Georgia 811 hopes that the 8/11 date on the calendar will serve as a natural reminder for residents to contact Georgia 811 prior to any digging project. Georgia residents can contact 811 at www.Georgia811.com or via the three-digit 811 phone number to have underground public utility lines marked.
When contacting 811, homeowners and contractors are connected to Georgia 811, the local 811 center, which notifies the appropriate utility companies of their intent to dig. Professional locators then arrive at the digging site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags, spray paint or both.
Every few minutes an underground utility line is damaged because someone decided to dig without first contacting 811. Striking a single line can cause injury, repair costs, inconvenient outages and fines. Every digging project, no matter how large or small, warrants contacting 811 online or by phone. Contact 811 before installing a mailbox, building a deck, planting a tree or laying a patio.
“On Aug. 11 and throughout the year, we remind homeowners and professional contractors alike to use the free 811 service before digging to reduce the risk of striking an underground utility line,” Georgia 811 President and CEO Meghan Wade said in a news release. “Calling 811 or visiting Georgia811.com is really the only way to know which public utilities are buried in your area so that you can dig safely.”
The depth of utility lines can vary for a number of reasons, such as erosion, previous digging projects and uneven surfaces. Utility lines need to be properly marked because even when digging only a few inches or digging in a location that’s previously been marked, the risk of striking an underground utility line still exists.
Georgia 811 is spreading the 811 message to professional excavators and utility owners/operators by announcing the inaugural Georgia 811 Damage Prevention Summit which will be held on Oct. 6, at the Atlanta Hilton Northeast in Norcross. Registration is free of charge, and the summit will include trainings on a variety of safe digging topics.
“We are thrilled to announce this training and exhibitor opportunity to the utility construction industry,” Megan Estes, director of communications for Georgia 811, said. Registration begins Aug. 11, and seats are limited.
Visit www.Georgia811.com for summit registration information and to learn more about Georgia 811 and safe digging practices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.