TIFTON — Nine former Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College students will be honored at the annual ABAC Alumni Association awards luncheon on Friday. The event will be held at 12:30 p.m. in ABAC’s Gressette Gymnasium and is part of the school’s 2023 homecoming celebration.

The ceremony will recognize ABAC alumni who impacted the college and their communities in significant ways.

