TIFTON — A collaboration between Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and Cumberland University will open the doors for ABAC graduates pursuing careers in athletic training.
A new articulation agreement between the schools gives qualifying ABAC graduates who complete a bachelor’s degree in biology an interview and consideration for acceptance into the master of science in athletic training program at Cumberland University.
Matthew Anderson, dean of the ABAC School of Arts and Sciences, said he is sure ABAC graduates will use this opportunity to their advantage.
“ABAC alumni have been having great success in a variety of graduate and professional school programs,” Anderson said. “We are confident that they will excel in Cumberland University’s strong master of science in athletic training program, which provides students both the knowledge and hands-on experience necessary for success in this field.”
Cumberland University, located in Lebanon, Tenn., is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education, and the program is designed to prepare students for the athletic training profession through knowledge and clinical experiences necessary for growth in their career.
Katie Arnold, director of athletic training at Cumberland University, said she believes that ABAC students will be an asset to the athletic training program.
“Cumberland University is looking forward to having the opportunity to work with ABAC students through this agreement,” Arnold said. “Athletic training is a wonderful profession that we at CU are very passionate about, and we are excited about the growth potential with the new master of science in AT degree. Having ABAC graduates in our AT program will enhance diversity and collaboration among all students and make CU better.”
ABAC graduates who have earned their B.S. in biology, completed the prerequisite courses, maintained a cumulative grade-point average of 2.75 or higher, and completed the GRE can be considered for the program.
For more information about the articulation agreement, interested persons can contact Anderson at matthew.anderson@abac.edu.
