TIFTON — With a brilliant canopy of blue sky covering 944 acres of timberland, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College dedicated ABAC’s John W. and Margaret Jones Langdale Forest at Willis Still recently.
“Students of the past, present, and future need to understand the sacrifice, investment, and gift of money, mind, and effort that has already been invested in the John W. and Margaret Jones Langdale Forest at Willis Still,” ABAC President David Bridges said as he stood under a giant sand post oak tree on the property. “This investment has been made in order to provide the best opportunity for hands-on, real-life experiences in the conservation and managed productivity of Georgia’s precious natural resources. The assets developed on this site will provide a comprehensive living classroom for students for years to come.”
With a barrel of resin and other turpentine-harvesting equipment in front of his microphone, Bridges pointed out the long history of the Langdale family with ABAC and the forest industry.
“The Langdale family is intricately woven into the fabric of ABAC,” Bridges said. “ABAC has had no greater friends or loyal supporters than the Langdale family. No president has ever enjoyed a closer and more supportive relationship than I have had with Johnny, Wesley and Jim Langdale.
“ABAC’s ongoing relationship with the Langdale Company, the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation, and members of the Langdale family is deep and wide. Therefore, it is only appropriate that we formally dedicate this important educational resource in the memory of John W. and Margaret Jones Langdale.”
It was Bridges who announced at the finale of the 61st annual Southern Forestry Conclave on March 24, 2018, that the ABAC Foundation had purchased the timber land just off Willis Still Road in Tift County for the forest.
Since that time, ABAC students have used the forest for laboratory experiences in many of the programs in the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources including forestry, wildlife, and conservation law enforcement.
“Because of the Langdale Forest, we have been able to centralize our labs,” William Moore, head of the ABAC Department of Forest Resources, said. “It gives us a lot more leeway and flexibility. We have student engagement happening on our own property.”
Trees cover 60 to 70 per cent of the landscape, but the property also includes two fields, several pastures, and two ponds, one of those a 15-acre masterpiece of nature. Deer, gopher tortoises, mourning doves, turkeys, and quail have been sighted in the forest, and other species of wildlife should thrive in the tall stands of timber.
In his dedication remarks, Bridges outlined the long history of the property which included ownership by the Willis Naval Stores Company, Wheeler H. and Mattie W. Willis, Henry Banks and Juanita Willis Bryan Allen, W. Wheeler Bryan Sr., and Vicky Bryan Orr, Jennifer Orr Fana, and Marie Bryan Hannon and W. Wheeler Bryan Jr.
After comments by the Langdale and Bryan families, Bridges pointed toward the future.
“ABAC has made tremendous commitments to our agriculture and natural resource programs in recent years,” he said. “We will continue to do so because agriculture and forestry are Georgia’s leading industries. Our commitment is for ABAC to be the leading provider of human capital to work, lead, and grow these industries.
“This forest is a difference-maker for our graduates. Our programs were already at the head of the class, and ABAC’s John W. and Margaret Jones Langdale Forest at Willis Still pushes us over the top.”
