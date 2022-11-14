abac sga.jpg

Student Government Association representatives meeting with ABAC President Tracy Brundage included, from left,: SGA Advisor Diantha Ellis, Lauren Brenneman, Madison Newell, Brooke Patry, Tucker Parrish, Colby Whitaker, Caleb Bagley, Brundage, Taelor Hill, Colton Mizell, Reagan Pate, Brooke Vanzant and Ivey Cook.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Student Government Association President Caleb Bagley and members of the ABAC SGA recently met with new Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College President Tracy Brundage to outline their plans for the coming year.

“President Brundage was open to our ideas, and we look forward to working with her over the next year,” Bagley, a senior from Douglas, said.

Tags