TIFTON — Student Government Association President Caleb Bagley and members of the ABAC SGA recently met with new Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College President Tracy Brundage to outline their plans for the coming year.
“President Brundage was open to our ideas, and we look forward to working with her over the next year,” Bagley, a senior from Douglas, said.
Brundage said meeting with the student leaders was the highlight of her day.
“Oh, yes, anytime you can meet with these quality students who really care about the institution, that’s a winner for me,” Brundage said. “I can tell they have a lot of energy and enthusiasm for ABAC. It was a great day.”
Besides Bagley, other SGA officers at the meeting included Colby Whitaker from Bainbridge, the executive vice president of ABAC-Bainbridge, and Taelor Hill from Chattanooga, Tenn., the executive vice president of ABAC-Tifton.
The SGA senators from the four schools of study at ABAC included Lauren Brenneman and Madison Newell from Tifton, Arts and Sciences; Brooke Patry from Greensboro, N.C., and Tucker Parrish from Adel, Stafford School of Business; Colton Mizell from Americus and Reagan Pate from Tifton, Nursing and Health Sciences; and Brooke Vanzant from White Oak and Ivey Cook from Tifton, Agriculture and Natural Resources.
SGA advisor Diantha Ellis, an associate professor in the Stafford School of Business, also met with the group.
