...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Florida panhandle and
big bend, and southwest and south central Georgia.
* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across most of the area. However, localized amounts in excess
of 5 inches are likely in areas that experience multiple
rounds of thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&
The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at ABAC is collecting donations for the Ronald McDonald House through April 15.
TIFTON — The Omega Delta Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College is collecting personal care items for the Ronald McDonald House as its spring community service project.
Chapter President Leana Atkinson said the organization is gathering personal care items such as shampoo, soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste.
“This is a meaningful project for our members to continue to support,” Atkinson said. “In the past, our club has collected donations like these for the Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center as part of a community service project organized through the University System of Georgia. When we received a request from the Ronald McDonald House for these kinds of donations, we knew we could help.”
Collection boxes will be at the Carlton Center and the King Hall lobby at ABAC through April 15. Atkinson said many families use the Ronald McDonald House in Savannah while their loved ones are in the hospital with COVID-19 and other illnesses.
“I’ve already collected over 400 items to donate, and we can collect more by asking PTK members and people in the ABAC community to help,” Atkinson said.
Atkinson said family members are provided free housing at the Ronald McDonald House while their loved ones receive medical care. The Ronald McDonald House asks families to supply such items as toothbrushes and toothpaste, shampoo and cream rinse, deodorant, powder, lip balm and other products for themselves.
“We would like to provide these things for them, so they will have one less thing to worry about,” Atkinson said. “Thank you for your support. Our Honor Society members and I appreciate your help.”
For more information on donations, interested persons can contact ABAC Phi Theta Kappa Advisor Charlotte Klesman at (229) 391-4976 or at cklesman@abac.edu.
