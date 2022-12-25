...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST /8 AM
CST/ MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 17.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
ABAC student Bryce Roland stands with U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, a Tifton Republican, in Washington, D.C.
TIFTON — When Bryce Roland woke up every morning, the United States Supreme Court building was directly in front of him.
During his time this fall in Washington, D.C., on an internship with U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, Roland learned a lot about how the wheels of justice turn and gained insight into just how the government makes thing happen.
“That was the biggest thing I learned while I was up there, learning how the government runs,” Roland, an agricultural communication major from Perry at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, said. “The staffers for the legislators carry a lot of weight. They make things happen up there.”
Roland had many moments to chat with Scott about a variety of topics including ABAC, south Georgia, and hunting trips.
“The House was only in session three weeks while I was up there,” Roland said. “My duties varied from day to day. I took phone calls from constituents, and occasionally, I would attend briefings.
“I attended a meeting of the livestock marketing association, took notes, and prepared a brief on what went on at the meeting.”
Roland offered a big vote of thanks to Staplcotn, which paid for his housing while he was in the nation’s capital.
“There’s always something to do there,” Roland said. “During the first month, I visited all the monuments and museums. Rep. Scott arranged for a White House tour for me. That was very exciting.
“My grandmother told me that my great grandfather was originally from D.C. I went to see the hotel where he worked and the church where he was married.”
A native south Georgian, Roland said he will take a pass on the opportunity to spend his working career in Washington D.C.
“It’s not for me,” Roland said with a laugh. “Some people love it. I like riding down the road and not seeing a single other car for a while.”
Quite active around the ABAC campus, Roland has been a member of the ABAC Ambassadors leadership group for three years. He has also served two terms as president of the Student Alumni Council and has been a member of the Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow.
Roland said he plans to graduate from ABAC in May 2023. His career choice is narrowed down to marketing or fundraising. If he does choose politics, he says his feet will be firmly planted in the Peach State.
