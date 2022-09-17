teach ag.jpg

Students in the Agricultural Education bachelor’s degree program at ABAC celebrate in front of Tift Hall.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — National Teach Ag Day was held Sept. 15, and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College students had solid reasons to celebrate.

For the fourth consecutive year at the spring term commencement ceremony, when 34 agricultural education graduates walked across the stage, ABAC produced more graduates with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education than any other college or university east of the Mississippi River.

