TIFTON — More than 200 students ate cookies, drank milk, and wrote thank you notes to their scholarship donors during the annual “Milk and Cookies Day” recently at the Alumni House at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

“It was perfect weather as grateful students gathered to write thank-you notes to their donors,” ABAC Alumni Director Lynda Fisher said. “This is a wonderful event that not only shows our donors how grateful we are for their gifts to the college, but it also helps instill in our students a sense of gratitude for the sacrifice those donors made.”

