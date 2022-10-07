TIFTON — More than 200 students ate cookies, drank milk, and wrote thank you notes to their scholarship donors during the annual “Milk and Cookies Day” recently at the Alumni House at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
“It was perfect weather as grateful students gathered to write thank-you notes to their donors,” ABAC Alumni Director Lynda Fisher said. “This is a wonderful event that not only shows our donors how grateful we are for their gifts to the college, but it also helps instill in our students a sense of gratitude for the sacrifice those donors made.”
Thanks to contributions to the ABAC Foundation from individuals, families and companies, ABAC students are receiving more than $1 million in scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year.
“We had a great team of staff, alumni and student alumni council members who assisted in baking, registration, photography and data entry,” Fisher said. “All the students who stopped by to write their thank you notes enjoyed warm chocolate chip and sugar cookies baked by staff and alumni and served with milk.”
Fisher said the ABAC students wrote a total of 268 thank-you notes, as many students receive multiple scholarships.
